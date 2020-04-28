Home / Basketball / Former UF Hoops Player Now A Division I Head Coach

Former UF Hoops Player Now A Division I Head Coach

Kerry-Ann Chung April 28, 2020 Basketball, Feature Sports News, Former Gators 101 Views

Clayton Bates was born and raised in Gainesville Florida. Growing up in his native home town, it was always his life long dream to attend the University of Florida and become a Gator. Luckily, he was able to make that dream come true in 1992 when he joined the Gator men’s basketball team under head coach Lon Kruger. After having been successful at the University of Florida, he started in coaching and that has culminated in Bates now named the 14th head coach of Western Michigan men’s basketball.

Life as a Gator

Bates made history along with Coach Lon Kruger and the Florida men’s basketball team in ’94. This year marked the 26th anniversary of Florida’s first Final Four Team.

https://twitter.com/GatorsMBK/status/1092417524774387712?s=20

Bates says there were so many great memories being at Florida. The biggest he says was bringing home that NCAA Final Four title.

“The ’94 Final Four team definitely has to be the high mark of my career there. The experience. Getting to that level on that stage. Also being the first team in Florida’s history to be able to do it, was remarkable. It was a great experience,” he said during an interview on ESPN Gainesville’s Sportscene with Steve Russell.

Head Coach at Western Michigan

Bates first joined the Broncos in 2000. He has dedicated most of his career to the team and has played an essential role in the team’s success. In March of 2020, Bates was named the 14th head basketball coach at Western Michigan.

“I am thankful for the opportunity from our athletic administration and our University. It was very humbling,” Bates said.  The former Gator basketball player says he is now ready for the next journey in his career.

Do to the COVID-19 pandemic, players are currently home, but Bates says he has a strong team to look forward to coaching.

“We were able to sign four new players in about three weeks to rebuild the roster. We really like our group. We have a young team that’s talented.”

https://twitter.com/WMUMBB/status/1244088989193248771?s=20

Bates was once a successful basketball player at the University of Florida. The head coach says the best part of being coach is feeling like you had an influence on the growth of your players.

“To watch the growth of them as a young man. To feel like you had an impact, that you had an influence… that is incredibly rewarding. “

 

 

 

About Kerry-Ann Chung

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

UF Athletic Hall of Fame Welcomes 2020 Class

Monday, the University of Florida F Club and Gator Boosters announced nine inductees into the …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties