NFL Draft: Florida Football Players Heading to NFL

Over 55 million viewers were tuned in nationwide to witness the first virtual NFL Draft in history. The SEC topped other conferences with 63 total players drafted from 13 league teams. Seven of those 63 players are former athletes from the University of Florida.

Florida Players Drafted

Gator Nation made a statement during this year’s draft. Florida players were selected in every round but the fifth. Seven former Gator football players will now seize the opportunity to play for new teams this season. Players such as CJ Henderson and Van Jefferson were filled with nothing but excitement when they received the call this weekend. After this year’s selection, these former Gators will now begin their careers playing at the next level..

CJ Henderson (CB)- Round 1, 9 Overall pick – Jacksonville Jaguars

Van Jefferson (WR)- Round 2, 57 overall pick- L.A Rams

Jabari Zuniga (DE)- Round 3, 79 overall pick- New York Jets

Jonathan Greenard (DL)- Round 3, 90 overall pick- Houston Texans

La’Mical Perine (RB)- Round 4, 120 overall pick- New York Jets

Freddie Swain (WR)- Round 6, 214 overall pick- Seattle Seahawks

Tyrie Cleveland (WR)- Round 7, 252 Overall pick- Denver Broncos

Florida Players Undrafted Also Get NFL Chance

Despite not receiving a call during this year’s selection, four former Gators will also be taking the next step in their NFL careers. Joshua Hammond, David Reese II, Tommy Townsend and Adam Shuler were among the players who missed out this year. However, shortly after the NFL Draft ended, these players signed with teams as free agents.