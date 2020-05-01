MLB Hopes to Start the 2020 Season in Late June

Baseball fans may now have some reason for optimism.

It was announced on Tuesday that Major League Baseball has a prospective plan in place to begin spring training by late June.

According to an article by USA Today, the expectation for the MLB is to start the season by July 2 at the latest, playing as many as 100 games, with all teams playing in their respective home stadiums with no fans.

The plan includes complete league realignment

Along with the proposal comes division realignment.

USA TODAY reports a three-division realignment is under consideration by MLB for this season, and PLEASE let this happen, because the Cubs' division would be insane. https://t.co/GZIxkIIeVu pic.twitter.com/NzVy5Rxq1B — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) April 28, 2020

All 30 teams divide into three groups according to geography and the realignment cuts down on long-distance traveling. This announcement comes just a few weeks after it was reported that Major League Baseball was looking into potentially playing the 2020 season at spring training sites in Florida and Arizona.

The plan would have all 30 teams returning to their spring training sites in Florida and Arizona. https://t.co/6b27rWXDHP — The News Leader (@NewsLeaderNOW) April 11, 2020

Tony La Russa, the Angels’ senior adviser of baseball operations said in an interview with USA Today. “So you have a unique season. I’ve got no problem with that. I’m not sure we’ll be able play in our own cities across the country, so if you split it up like that, it’s a possibility.’’

With each leaked proposal from the MLB comes a higher amount of hope from the organization that a 2020 season will be played.

At this point, almost everyone involved with the process agrees: There will be baseball in 2020. The details are the tricky part. At ESPN, 20 Questions dives into the details — when, where, how — with a comprehensive look at what and who are driving it: https://t.co/qJfGNLerLW — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 27, 2020

Logistically, in a crisis, agreeing on a fool-proof plan to resume such a big operation is difficult, but there’s a consensus that there will be in baseball in 2020.