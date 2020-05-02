Florida men’s basketball lands verbal 2021 commit Kowacie Reeves

After making the final touches to its 2020 roster, the Florida men’s basketball team has begun its work on the 2021 class. Kowacie Reeves, a prospect who Florida has been recruiting since May of 2018, has officially ended his recruitment and verbally committed to the Gators.

Kowacie Reeves

The top-50 prospect and four-star recruit took to twitter to make the announcement Thursday.

All GLORY to GOD, #committed! Thanks to all the coaches that recruited me and to everyone that has helped me throughout this process. Your time and interest in my future is much appreciated. This is just the beginning, see you soon. I love you all! pic.twitter.com/F2GmHxfH8Z — Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (@wacie_wacie) April 30, 2020

Reeves is a strong guard-wing ranked as the 35th prospect of the 2021 class. Coming in at 6’6″ and 170 pounds, Reeves has been evaluated as both a high-level athlete and top-notch shooter.

While he will need to bulk up before playing college ball, Reeves does have agility on his side. He has the height and length to play wing and the athleticism to defend both guards and small forwards.

Reeves’ highlights show his quick release, precise shot and easy bounce on his dunks.

Reeves is the first commit for the Florida’s 2021 class. He could be the Gators’ replacement for Scottie Lewis, who could leave the program if he bolsters his draft stock during his sophomore season.

Heavy recruiting

Florida secured Reeves’ commitment over finalists Georgia Tech and Stanford. Attending Westside High School in Macon, Georgia, Reeves also received interest from the Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Seton Hall, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Florida’s staff starting pursuing Reeves early enough to issue him his first offer in May of 2018. He was just a rising sophomore at the time. The Gators stayed consistent throughout the recruiting process, which proved to be the difference. Although, they can’t put it to rest now.

Academics are a clear priority for Reeves, who excels inside and outside of the classroom. With Stanford on the final list for the recruit, the Gators will need to stay diligent. The Cardinal have recently taken a large upswing in relevance. They have the 14th overall 2020 recruiting class and already have a top-35 commit for 2021.