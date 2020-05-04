Hall of Fame Dolphins coach Don Shula Dies at 90

The football world mourns the loss of a legend. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, passed away Monday morning at the age of 90.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Perfection Personified

After playing in the NFL for seven season and serving as an assistant for two seasons, Shula became the head coach of the Baltimore Colts in 1963. He led Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas and the Colts to three playoff appearances, including a trip to Super Bowl III where the team lost to the New York Jets.

In 1970, Shula became the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins were a floundering franchise during its first four years of existence, not having one winning season. With Shula’s arrival, the franchise would be changed forever.

He coached with an unrelenting desire attain perfection no matter what. In just two seasons in Miami, he led the Dolphins to Super Bowl VI. However, the team lost to the Dallas Cowboys 24-3.

The sting of defeat to the Cowboys and Shula’s determination to achieve perfection was the team’s driving force in 1972 as the Miami Dolphins went 17-0, defeating the Washington Redskins 14-7 in Super Bowl VII. This feat remains the only time in NFL history where a team completed both the regular season and postseason undefeated.

Shula and the Dolphins returned to the Super Bowl just one year later. They beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII for the team’s second straight world championship.

The Dolphins would make their fourth trip to the Super Bowl under Shula in 1982. Miami fell to the Redskins 27-17 in Super Bowl XVII.

Willingness to Adapt

The mark of a great coach is the ability to adapt to the talent on the roster. In the early 1970s, Shula’s Dolphin teams were fueled by a powerful running game and the strength of “The No Name Defense”.

However, this style for Miami changed in 1983 with Shula’s most praised draft pick: quarterback Dan Marino. With Marino, Shula opened up his offense and let Marino sling the football all over the field. The tandem of Marino and Shula brought the Dolphins back to the Super Bowl in 1984. However, the Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers 38-16 in Super Bowl XIX.

Shula held the record for most Super Bowl appearances with six. He now sits second to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has nine.

All He Does is Win

Despite not reaching the top of the football world with Marino, Shula still experienced sustained success. In 33 seasons as a head coach both in Baltimore and in Miami, Shula had 31 winning seasons. Shula is second all-time with seven AFC Championship Game appearances. Also, Shula holds the third best postseason win total with 19.

He achieved the height of individual accomplishment for a head coach in 1993. Shula became the winningest coach in NFL history with 325 wins in a 19-14 win in Philadelphia over the Eagles. He finished his career with 347.

Shula retired from coaching in 1995. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

His sons, Mike and Dave, both followed his father’s footsteps into coaching. Mike was the Alabama head coach from 2003-2006 and currently serves as the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos. Dave was the head coach for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1993-1996. He left coaching to help build the Shula’s Steakhouse franchise. Now, he’s the wide receivers coach at Dartmouth.

Reaction

Don Shula will be remembered as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history thanks to his professionalism, his constant drive for achieving perfection and the impact he has left on so many lives both on and off the field.

Many of Shula’s former players, Dolphins personnel and members of the NFL community took to social media to offer their condolences to the Shula family.

Coach Shula – you will truly be missed! You embody the definition of “greatness.” You brought that winning attitude with you every day and made everyone around you better. (Part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ytoi5l7H4F — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) May 4, 2020

I was sadden to hear this morning of the passing of the greatest coach in NFL history. My coach for 10 years. Coach Shula took a chance on me and the rest is history. My condolences to the family. Best coach on earth, best coach in heaven. RIP Coach @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/tIBGgj0pfN — Mark G Clayton (@hands83) May 4, 2020

"If there was a Mt. Rushmore for the NFL, Don Shula certainly would be chiseled into the granite." Stephen Ross on Coach Shula. pic.twitter.com/OJKxpEZS3k — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

"Don Shula is a legend who had an incredible impact on the game of football." – Head Coach Brian Flores pic.twitter.com/rBwozs7iY5 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020