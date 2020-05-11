Former UF offensive linemen Issiah Walker Jr. transfers to Miami

Issiah Walker Jr. is heading back to his home town to Miami to play for the Hurricanes. The former 4-star recruit announced Saturday he will transfer from Florida to Miami.

https://twitter.com/walker_issiah/status/1259183711985315840

Issiah Walker’s recruitment

Issiah Walker was a 4-star recruit according to 247Sports. His final three schools were Florida, South Carolina and Miami. Walker ended up signing with Florida as an early enrollee in January. However, four months later, Walker seems to have had a change of heart, and how wants to play for Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes.

Walker’s new team

Issiah Walker Jr. seems pretty excited to be with his new team. He tweeted this after he made his decision:

This is for my Miami fans The U is back and in full effect trust me, I know you may not trust me now but The U is back 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Issiah Walker⚡️ (@walker_issiah) May 10, 2020

The Miami Hurricanes and the transfer portal

Miami has a lot going on with the transfer portal since Manny Diaz’s arrival. This year is no different. The Hurricanes made major news earlier this year, by signing former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King. King will be available to play right away, and it will interesting to see if he can help fix some of Miami’s troubles on offense.

Miami also lost a running backing the transfer portal this off-season. Former 5-star recruit Lorenzo Lingard transferred to Florida in January.

What does Issiah Walker transferring mean for Florida?

Losing Walker not only affects overall offensive line depth, but it also affects who starts on the Gators’ offensive line. Walker was seen as a talented freshman who could come in and challenge for a starting spot immediately. Given Florida’s recent struggles on the offensive line, Walker would have had a great chance to start.

The good news for Florida is the Gators return five offensive linemen who have started games. It’s tough losing a talent like Issiah Walker, but Florida should be fine on the offensive line with all the guys they have returning.