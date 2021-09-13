Winston Crushes Rodgers in Week One

Aaron Rodgers dropped the ball in the Packers’ opening game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Green Bay lost 38-3 at the hands of Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston’s win

Winston, who put up a frightful 30 interceptions in 2019 as a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, played with passion and charisma. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards with his new team. He’s the only player in NFL history to have scored five touchdowns with less than 150 passing yards and no interceptions.

Saints safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Paulson Adebo both caught an interception against Rodgers’ shaky hands.

Rodgers downfall

Rodgers, on the other hand, gave a mediocre performance despite his hall-of-fame-worthy successful history as a quarterback. After coming off a rough summer filled with uncertainty over his future, Rodgers put up 15 of 28 passes for only 133 passing yards. Scoring no touchdowns, he was pulled with roughly 11 minutes left in regulation.

Rodgers wasn’t satisfied with his performance.

The game was held in Jacksonville, as Louisiana was recently hit hard by Hurricane Ida. The Saints are hoping to return to Caesar’s Superdome for week two.

The Packers will have a chance to redeem themselves against the 0-1 Detroit Lions Monday, while the Saints take on the 1-0 Carolina Panthers Sunday.