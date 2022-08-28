Florida Volleyball Closes Opening Weekend in Dominant Fashion

Florida volleyball had a dream start to the season. This weekend, the number 15 Gators dominaated North Florida, East Tennessee State and Virginia in a home tournament.

The Gators beat East Tennessee State and Virginia on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in the season.

East Tennessee State

Florida started the doubleheader with a 3-1 victory over the Buccaneers. The first set went into extra points after both teams went back and forth on the scoreboard. With the match tied at 24, the Buccaneers secured the set with a kill and a service ace.

From the second set, the Gators dominated the tempo, winning with ease 25-17, 25-13, 25-15.

Virginia

The Gators demolished the Cavaliers in three straight sets to close the weekend. With the score at 15-9, Florida started an eight-point scoring run that resulted in a 25-11 score.

In the second set, the Gators kept hammering the Cavaliers, taking a 25-7 win. Florida had three scoring runs of at least four points and totaled six total serve aces in that period.

In the final set, Virginia put up some resistance by staying close early and led 5-2 lead and at one point the match was tied at 10. However, Florida stood strong and won the next 15 points off the heels of four Virginia errors.

The Numbers

Florida finished the invitational with 145 kills, 32 aces and 24 blocks over 11 sets. The Gators also posted a soaring .521 hitting percentage against Virginia to fire up a high-octane offense.

Sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason spearheaded the Florida offense with 41 kills and 10 aces. Senior transfer Marina Markova contributed 33 kills and a towering .477 hitting percentage. Freshman setter Alexis Stucky had 99 assists, averaging 11 per set in her first collegiate games.

What’s next

The Gators have a pair of top-25 match ups next week. They will host number 14 Stanford on Tuesday before traveling to fifth ranked Minnesota on Sunday. Last season, the Gators had a 2-4 record when playing against Top-25 teams.

The last time they met, Stanford beat the Gators 3-1.