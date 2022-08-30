Two Former Gators in US Open

Former Gator Ben Shelton and Oliver Crawford are competing in the US Open this year. This is the second year in a row where former University of Florida Men’s Tennis players will be representing in the championships. In 2021, Ben Shelton and Sam Riffice competed. Both men have already been eliminated.

Oliver Crawford

Crawford ended his college career a year early to work on his professional career in 2020. During college he had a successful career, being awarded as a three-time ITA All American. Notably, he was also selected for the 2019 NCAA-All Tournament Team.

Good luck to our guy Oliver Crawford in the @usopen Qualifying Tournament 👊 Oliver faces ATP #150 Geoffrey Blancaneux on Wednesday!#GoGators 🐊🎾 | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/oJIwACDojb — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) August 23, 2022

Crawford entered the US Open through a wildcard into the qualifying draw. He was then ranked No. 309 for Men’s Singes and No. 695 for Men’s Doubles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. Crawford competed against Geoffrey Blancaneaux, Blancaneaux took the win.

Overall, he currently has a 66% win rate with 39 wins and 20 losses.

His win rate on clay is 71%, 36 wins and 15 losses. On hard floor he has a 38% win rate, three wins and five losses.

Ben Shelton

Similarly to Crawford, Shelton ended his college career two years early to pursue his professional career. He had a stelar college career, earning the 2021 NCAA Champion after a match with Baylor during his freshman year. He also was awarded the 2022 ITA National Player of the Year and was the 2022 NCAA Singles Champion.

Shelton entered the US Open with a wildcard into the main draw. Throughout his career, Shelton has won three matches and lost two. He is ranked 171 in Men’s Singles and ranked 516 in Men’s Doubles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. In his last match he competed against Nuno Borges for round one. Borges took the win.

Two young guys, 🇵🇹 Nuno Borges and 🇺🇸 Ben Shelton have the attention on Court 10 👀 pic.twitter.com/akQu7QBFuD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2022

For Singles, Shelton has a 77% win rate, he has won 19 and lost seven. For Doubles, Shelton has a win rate of 57% with four wins and three losses.

When does the US Open conclude?

The US Open concludes on Sept. 11.