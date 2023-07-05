Gator Appearances in the USA Collegiate National Baseball Tournament

Share Facebook

Gator baseball players Jac Caglianone and Brandon Neely have suited up to represent Team USA at the USA National Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Cary, North Carolina.

Team USA’s roster consists of 31 players from teams all around the nation, as they face Japan and the Chinese Taipei.

The start of the tournament takes place in a variety of stadiums around North Carolina and will last until July 12, with the last two games of the series taking place in Charleston, SC.

The tournament begins with the USA vs. Chinese International Friendship Series, in which the USA is currently undefeated. Team USA came off of their third consecutive win against Chinese Taipei last night. Following this tournament against the Chinese Taipei, the USA will face off against Japan in the Collegiate All-Star Championship Series starting July 7.

Gators own, Jac Caglianone, has been batting cleanup and starting at first base. Last night, Caglianone hit two home runs (in one inning), helping the team toward the win.

JAC CAGLIANONE WITH THE SECOND HOME RUN OF THE INNING🔥 435 ft…but who's counting?🫢 pic.twitter.com/KyJBjM3qzI — USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 3, 2023

Looking back at Caglianone and Neely’s season with the Gators.