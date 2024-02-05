Senior Night loss for Buchholz Boys Basketball Against Fleming Island

Share Facebook

By Jauntre’ Gray and Liz Fernandez

The Buchholz High School boys basketball team lost against Fleming Island, 46-43, on Friday.

Graduating Bobcats

Buchholz began the game by honoring six seniors for their contributions to the team: Dylan Lloyd, Blake McClain, Nate Muchnick, Will Stanaland, Gabe Thompson and Palmer Walton.

Firing First Half

The Golden Eagles’ defense made it difficult for the Bobcats by controlling the court with a commanding lead of 19–13. Before intermission, the Bobcats (16-9), riding a four-game winning streak, raised the tension by closing the gap to trail by just one point at 24-23.

Down To The Last Seconds

The Golden Eagles (14-11) continue to fly past the Bobcats, but not by much. Walton, Lloyd and sophomore Luvas Bhatia applied pressure on the Eagles, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the margin, as Buchholz trailed 35-30 after three quarters.

Electricity on and off the court increased with the Bobcats fighting until there was no more time left. With 13 seconds remaining and trailing 46–43, the Bobcats attempted three 3-pointers, but missed all attempts.

Future Rivals

Buchholz, the top seed, begins play in the 6A-District 2 tournament Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s opening round of five seed Tallahassee Chiles (15-10) at four seed Lynn Haven Mosley (15-9). Three seed Gainesville High (14-11) plays six seed Tallahassee Leon (5-18) also Tuesday. The winner plays two seed Tallahassee Lincoln (18-5) on Thursday. The winner from the semifinals advance to Saturday’s title game.

Five seed Fleming Island enters the 6A-District 3 tournament against four seed Orange Park (17-7) on Tuesday. Ponte Vedra (17-7) is the top seed of the eight-team district.