Florida Gymnastics Takes Sole Possession of SEC Regular-Season Title

Coach Jenny Rowland strengthened her grip on Gainesville greatness Sunday when No. 5 Florida secured its sixth consecutive SEC regular-season gymnastics title under her command.

Villains in Orange and Blue

Florida looked to play the heel, heading to Rupp with hopes of spoiling Kentucky’s senior night.

As it turned out, No. 6 Kentucky’s senior night aged like milk left out of the fridge overnight.

Dead Even

Rotation 1 began with Florida on the bars and the Wildcats on the vault.

Leanne Wong continued her stint of dominance and near-perfection with a 9.975. The crowd, even on the road in Lexington, erupted in disappointment as Wong missed that perfect-10 mark.

Other notable competitors for the Gators were Gabby Disidore and Anya Pilgrim who each posted a 9.900.

Kentucky took to the vault, saw Florida’s three-time near-perfection performance and said watch this.

Makenzie Wilson, the fourth-highest vault scorer and vault all-American just a year ago, took to her signature event and owned it. Wilson stuck the landing, stuck her hands in the air and celebrated the 10 score that she earned.

Arianna Patterson and Isabella Magnelli helped push Kentucky over the edge with a 9.925 and a 9.00, respectively.

A quarter of the way through Kentucky led 49.500 to 49.425.

Leanne Wong is unreal 🔥 — Nate Bilgoray (@BilgorayNate) March 3, 2024

Gridlock Continues …

The Gators (6-1 SEC, 11-1) moved to the vault with Kentucky (4-3, 7-4) attacking the bars in rotation 2.

Skylar Draser and Danie Ferris shouldered the load and both notched a 9.950 for Florida. Sloane Blakely was the lone other Gator to eclipse a 9.899, with a 9.900.

Wong marked a 9.875, which is beyond out of character for the reigning SEC gymnast of the week.

Kentucky’s below average performance kept Florida in the match. Four of Kentucky’s six athletes competing scored lower than the 9.900 mark.

Halfway through, no squad had yet secured match changing momentum. Advantage Kentucky, 98.950 to 98.925.

A Blunder In Blue?

Florida found its way once again in rotation number 3 on the floor.

Pilgrim, a freshman, decided enough was enough. She began her routine and the crowd was dazzled by the time she was done. On the road or not, the fan excitement bled through Rupp Arena as Pilgrim secured a perfect 10.

Florida was exceptional on the floor, earning a team score of 49.725.

The Wildcats’ lead dissipated with a fatal mistake on the beam from Patterson.

Patterson’s routine was going well, as it so consistently does, until she slipped off the edge of the beam and fell.

Crumbling down onto the floor came an incredibly disappointed Patterson. She got back on the beam and continued her routine, but it was too little, too late. Patterson was awarded a mere 9.100.

Florida gained its first lead of the day 148.500 to 148.350.

SEC Champs in Orange and Blue

Final rotation, Florida on the beam, Kentucky on the floor and the SEC regular-season title on the line.

Wong, who has been the leader and highest achieving performer consistently for these Gators, came through when Florida needed her most.

Wong earned herself an event high 9.975, propelling the Gators farther ahead of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Pilgrim locked in a 9.950 to end Kentucky’s chance at even tying this event.

Senior Raena Worley eased the pain of defeat with a perfect 10 for her floor routine. A valiant effort and a storybook ending to Worley’s wonderful career.

Kentucky put up the highest total score in the program’s existence, but it wasn’t enough to top the powerhouse that lives in Gainesville.

Florida officially attained the SEC regular-season title by defeating Kentucky 198.225-198.100.

GATORS ON 🔝! 🔸 6th consecutive SEC regular season title 👑#GoGators | Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/6ykQUjQb7m — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 3, 2024

A Battle Of The Conferences

The Gators continue their road trip in Lincoln, Nebraska riding that SEC champ status high.

SEC champions versus Big 10 powerhouse.

The Gators take on the Huskers on Saturday at 7 p.m.