Tampa Bay’s Poor Performance On Mound, Batter’s Box Leads To Defeat

The Tamps Bay Rays struggled Monday night in falling 7-1 in the first game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Full moon weird has nothing on eclipse weird. pic.twitter.com/dKg8iQn5z2 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 9, 2024

Mound Mishaps

After a quick three and out for the Rays, Zach Eflin took the mound. It only took two pitches for Anthony Rendon, who was hitting .094 before the game, to get on base. After the Rays got an out, it was Mike Trout‘s turn in the batter’s box. On the 2-2 pitch, he hit the ball to right field bringing in Rendon and getting an RBI triple. This was the first time he drove in a man that wasn’t himself this season.

The top of the first inning didn’t end there. Fourth batter Taylor Ward hit a ground ball to the left side bringing in Trout and earning an RBI single. The Angels ended the bottom of the first up 2-0.

.@MikeTrout hits the 53rd triple of his career, tying Chone Figgins for second-most in Angels history!#RepTheHalo pic.twitter.com/ZPLoO3hEOk — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 9, 2024

After what seemed like a good recovery by Eflin, Trout was up in the bottom of the third inning with two away. On the 2-2 count, he drilled one deep into center field for a solo home run, his fifth homer of the year.

Luckless Rays

Tampa found itself in a great position at the top of the fourth with a runner on second and third. On the 3-2 pitch with one away, Amed Rosario hit a ball to first. Brandon Drury made a miraculous catch that saved the Angels from giving up two runs.

The Rays couldn’t recover, and Curtis Mead hit a fly ball to center that was easily caught by Trout leaving two runners in scoring positions.

Tyler Anderson became the first Angels pitcher in franchise history to begin a season with consecutive seven plus innings without allowing a single run. Although he gave up four hits, he was able to recover when it mattered most and take care of business. Anderson finished the night with three strikeouts.