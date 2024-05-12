Florida Lacrosse Advances To Second Round Of NCAAs, Faces UVA Today

It was a milestone day for the Florida lacrosse program Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship in Charlottesville, Va.

FINAL: @GatorsLAX 17, @uncwlax 8. The Gators stun the Tar Heels in the first round to advance to the NCAA second round. 🔥🔥🔥 Scoreboard: https://t.co/a7I5DCs6mQ pic.twitter.com/OgA6bPYFre — ILWomen (@ILWomen) May 11, 2024

The Gators (18-2) advanced to the second round by stopping North Carolina’s six-match winning streak in the series with a 17-8 decision for a nation-best 18-match winning streak. They will play Virginia in the second round Sunday at 1 p.m.

UF coach Amanda O’Leary won her 400th career game to become the fourth coach in NCAA Division l history to reach that mark. She holds a career record of 400-124.

Congratulations to our Coach O’Leary on 4⃣0⃣0⃣ career wins! 🔸Fourth coach in Division I NCAA history to reach 400 wins#FLax | #GoGators | @amandaoleary5 pic.twitter.com/8WFPIbnC3j — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) May 11, 2024

Florida had three player record hat tricks: Emily Heller, Josie Hahn and Maggi Hall. Hall collected her 100th career point to become the second UF player to do so in program history.

Started off with a statement… and had fun with it 🥳#FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/waJdWNO9zW — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) May 11, 2024

Goalie Elyse Finnelle tied her career high of 14 saves and held the Tar Heels (10-7) to 1-of-6 on free position shots.

Florida, which never trailed, led by as many as 10 goals and snapped the Tar Heels streak of 20 consecutive first-round victories.

Up Next

UF faces fifth-seeded host Virginia (15-4), which defeated Long Island University (11-8), 21-6, in the other first-round match, for the first time in program history. The match will be at Klockner Stadium and streamed on ESPN+.