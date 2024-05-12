UF's lacrosse coach Amanda O' Leary, right, talks to her team during a match earlier this season at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. [Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF]

Florida Lacrosse Advances To Second Round Of NCAAs, Faces UVA Today

It was a milestone day for the Florida lacrosse program Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship in Charlottesville, Va.

The Gators (18-2) advanced to the second round by stopping North Carolina’s six-match winning streak in the series with a 17-8 decision for a nation-best 18-match winning streak. They will play Virginia in the second round Sunday at 1 p.m.

UF coach Amanda O’Leary won her 400th career game to become the fourth coach in NCAA Division l history to reach that mark. She holds a career record of 400-124.

Florida had three player record hat tricks: Emily Heller, Josie Hahn and Maggi Hall. Hall collected her 100th career point to become the second UF player to do so in program history.

Goalie Elyse Finnelle tied her career high of 14 saves and held the Tar Heels (10-7) to 1-of-6 on free position shots.

Florida, which never trailed, led by as many as 10 goals and snapped the Tar Heels streak of 20 consecutive first-round victories.

UF faces fifth-seeded host Virginia (15-4), which defeated Long Island University (11-8), 21-6, in the other first-round match, for the first time in program history. The match will be at Klockner Stadium and streamed on ESPN+.

