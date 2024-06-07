NCAA Clemson Super Regional: Florida Ready For Next Step

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators will be in South Carolina this weekend for the sold-out Clemson Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Going head-to-head with the No. 6 national seed Clemson Tigers, the Gators look to secure a series win to send them to the College World Series for a second straight season and 14th in program history.

Florida finished 28-26 in the regular season to narrowly make it into the NCAA Tournament. The Gators made a statement at the Stillwater (Okla.) Regional last weekend by pulling off numerous upsets to stay alive.

“I did feel like we belonged. I did trust our team and we got rewarded for playing a very difficult schedule,” UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after Florida’s Monday victory against Oklahoma State.

O’Sullivan has confidence in his players. The veteran skipper understands that as the season goes on, the team’s gameplan needs to continue adjusting if the Gators (32-28) want to continue their success. This will be Florida’s 12th Super Regionals appearance in program history.

Jac Caglianone earned a nod as a John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award finalist. Throughout the season, Caglianone has excelled both at the plate and on the mound. The junior has compiled a .410 batting average with 31 home runs, 63 RBIs and a 4.57 ERA entering Super Regionals.

Who else is ready to spend another weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium? We know we are! pic.twitter.com/23RjcFVzb1 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) June 5, 2024

Pitchers Liam Peterson Fisher Jameson and Brandon Neely stepped up for the Gators in these past few games. Florida advanced after knocking off the No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Stillwater Regional.

Game 1

Clemson (44-14) went 3-0 in the Clemson Regional to advance to its 17th Super Regional in school history. The Tigers are expected to start left-hander Tristan Smith (2-0, 3.88 ERA) Saturday, while UF will go with Peterson (3-4, 5.61 ERA).

Saturday’s Super Regional opener will start off at 2 p.m. EDT. You can catch the game on ESPN or tune in to listen on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF. Game 2 is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) with the If Necessary Game scheduled for Monday (time TBA).

Clemson will open McWhorter Stadium, home of the softball team, on Saturday and Sunday so fans can view the games on the video board.