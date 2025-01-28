Florida Women’s Basketball Set Take On Vanderbilt

Share Facebook

Florida returns home to face No. 23 Vanderbilt after a tough road loss to Auburn on Sunday , falling 74-51. Turnovers continue to be a significant challenge for the Gators, who committed 24 against the Tigers. The issue has been a recurring theme in recent matchups, including losses to Ole Miss and LSU. Turnovers have disrupted momentum, particularly during the game at Neville Arena.

Florida felt like it had an opportunity to bounce back from a rough SEC stretch when facing Auburn. However, the Gators struggled to capitalize against a team with a similar record and still remain near the bottom of the SEC standings.

New Challenges

Vanderbilt, now ranked No. 23, enters Gainesville with momentum and motivation. This marks the Commodores’ first appearance in the women’s AP Poll in 11 years. They aim to solidify their place in the rankings with a strong performance on Thursday.

Freshman guard Mikayla Blakes is a standout player to watch for Vanderbilt. She led the Commodores with 33 points in their win over Alabama. Sophomore forward Khamil Pierre has also been a consistent contributor, frequently posting double-digit performances.

For the Gators to secure a much-needed victory at home, they will rely on freshman guard Liv McGill to step up offensively and facilitate the offense. Florida’s height advantage gives the team an opportunity to dominate post play, control the boards and create second-chance scoring opportunities.

Despite recent losses, the Gators have matched or outperformed their opponents in rebounding over the last two games. Converting those rebounds into points will be crucial for Florida against a talented Vanderbilt team.

Game Time

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team (11-10, 2-5 SEC) hosts No. 23 Vanderbilt (17-4, 4-3 SEC) at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, with the game airing on SEC Network+.