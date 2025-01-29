Gators Men’s Tennis Set To Take On Seminoles in Tallahassee

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 24 Florida men’s tennis team travels to No. 10 Florida State University on Friday.

The Gators come into this weekend after receiving their first loss of the season to No.7 Columbia in the ITA kickoff weekend. The Gators just fell short after an intense 4-2 battle to the Lions. The team lost the doubles point, but secured a little momentum in singles play with wins from Kevin Edengren and No. 106 Henry Jefferson.

Look into FSU

The Seminoles are also coming into this matchup after a loss to No.15 San Diego. This is Florida State’s second loss of the season after their 1-6 loss to No.6 Arizona State on Jan.18. The Seminoles have only fallen to ranked teams so far this season.

FSU is one of three teams that has two singles players ranked in the top 25. No. 9 Corey Craig and No. 22 Jamie Connell are also ranked No. 47 as doubles partners. FSU has another ITA-ranked doubles team, No. 6 Alex Bulte and Youcef Rihane.

History

The only mutual opponent that Florida and Florida State have faced so far this season is Georgia Southern. The Gators defeated the Eagles 6-1, securing them their first win of the season on Jan.20. Florida State won 4-0 over the Eagles on Jan. 12.

The last time the Gators and Seminoles faced each other was early in the 2024 season. The Gators were defeated 4-0. Prior to this game, the Gators had a seven game win streak against FSU. The Gators have won 22 of their 26 matches against in-state opponents in the program’s history.

When?

UF will take on FSU at 5:30 p.m. at Speicher Stadium in Tallahassee.