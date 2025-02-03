Florida Baseball Transfer Justin Nadeau On Preseason

Share Facebook

Florida Baseball Justin Nadeau completed a phone interview with us this week where we learned more about his motives behind becoming a Gator and his hopes for this upcoming season.

Why the Gators

Nadeau says coming out of the portal, the Gators were his first phone call. Justin was excited to get on the phone with head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. He knew right away he wanted to be a Gator. Growing up in Florida, he attended games as a kid and knew that Gainesville was where he wanted to end up. Nadeau says he loves the way Florida plays hard and gritty and looks forward to his future here as a Gator.

Versatility

When asked where he feels more comfortable on the field, Nadeau first answered by saying how blessed he is to have the athletic ability to be versatile. He said he is most comfortable at second base with his experience. Although, his defensive versatility allows him to bounce around, playing in the outfield as well. Nadeau also has impressive numbers at the plate. The Jacksonville transfer says he has the ability to spread the ball around the ballpark which is seen in preseason scrimmage games as he has taken the leadoff spot.

Pain in the Butt

Nadeau was asked what personal accomplishments he hopes to achieve this season- “being a pain in the butt”. He wants to create an identity for himself. To be competitive enough that he is a pain for other teams competing. Nadeau wants to be a competitor each and every day. Striving for greatness to better the team. With Omaha in view, Nadeau will be a great addition to the team this season.

The Florida Gators have preseason scrimmages throughout the week as they gear up for the season. The Orange and Blue play Air Force Feb. 14 at 6:30 PM.