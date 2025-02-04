Alex Faedo Traded To Tampa Bay

Share Facebook

Twitter

Alex Faedo, a former Gators All-American, returns home to Tampa after the Detroit Tigers traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays for Enderson Delgado, a minor league catcher, and cash consideration on Monday.

Faedo, playing for Florida from 2015-2017, helped the team win its first national title in his junior year. For his efforts, he was named the College World Series’ Most Outstanding Pitcher. Then, Detroit drafted him in 2017 with the 18th pick.

The hometown kid is on his way back to the Bay. Welcome, Alex Faedo! pic.twitter.com/xqik0lxnpD — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 3, 2025

Detroit Tigers Decision

Preluding the trade, Detroit signed former New York Yankees pitcher, Tommy Kahnle. The right-handed pitcher recorded a 2.11 ERA over 42.2 inning pitched, including a stint in the 2024 World Series.

Faedo, on the other hand, pitched a 3.61 ERA over ~57 innings. However, he strained his right shoulder in late August and was ruled out for the rest of the season. The Tigers designated him for assignment last week.

What does this mean for the Rays?

The Rays announced the trade on their Twitter, calling Faedo a “hometown kid.” Before playing for UF, he pitched for Alonso Highschool in Tampa, where his father, Landy Faedo, was the coach. Alex Faedo will now get to play only 20 minutes away from his high school, a full circle moment for him.

What’s Next

Tampa’s next game is against the Yankees on Feb. 21, opening spring training.