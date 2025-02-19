Florida Women’s Basketball to Face Texas A&M

Share Facebook

Florida Women’s Basketball (13-13, 4-8 SEC) is set to travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M (10-13, 3-8 SEC) Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.

Momentum Shift

After a tough loss to top-ranked South Carolina, Florida rebounded with a dramatic 69-66 win over Mississippi State on Sunday. Senior guard Jeriah Warren hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to secure the victory and avoid overtime. The Gators also excelled at the free-throw line, setting a season-high 91.7% by converting 11 of 12 attempts. This victory boosts the team’s confidence heading into its road game against the Aggies.

On Watch

Texas A&M faced adversity following a 39-point loss to No. 18 Alabama Monday night in Tuscaloosa. Coming off a tough outing, the Aggies are looking to protect their home court against Florida. Texas A&M struggled from beyond the arc, going 0-for-13 in the loss to Alabama. This presents an opportunity for the Gators to focus on defending the three-point line and dominating the paint. Warren, who has been clutch with three-pointers, could help Florida build separation. Senior center Ra Shaya Kyle is also expected to make an impact on the boards.

The Aggies average 63.5 points per game and shoot 40.4 percent from the field. Individually, senior guard Aicha Coulibaly leads Texas A&M in scoring with 12.8 points per game. Defensively, senior guard Sahara Jones leads the team on the boards with 7.1 rebounds per game, totaling 163 on the season.

Road games in the SEC are always challenging, so the Gators must enter Reed Arena with a clear understanding of their objective. One key area of focus is limiting turnovers, a recurring issue throughout conference play. Giving up possessions allows opponents to capitalize on fast breaks and build undeniable energy.

Tune in to the showdown on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.