Scouting LSU: A look at UF Men’s Basketball’s Next Opponent

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team has taken the college basketball world by storm and is now No. 2 in the nation. Saturday, Feb. 22, Florida will travel to Baton Rouge at 5 p.m. to face a struggling LSU team who is yet to find its stride in 2025.

Records

Florida enters the weekend 23-3 overall with a national ranking of No. 2. The Gators have impressed thus far this season, adding to a huge win at No. 1 Auburn to their resume Feb. 8.

Currently averaging 83.8 points of offense per game, while allowing only 66.4 to opponents, Florida’s 17.4 point margin is the best in the SEC (ahead of Auburn’s 16.3 point margin).

LSU enters Saturday’s match at 14-12 overall and 3-10 in the SEC. Second to last in the SEC, the Tigers are only ahead of South Carolina (who is 0-13 against SEC opponents).

Struggling both to score and keep points off the board, LSU ranks 11th and 12th in the SEC in points scored per game and points allowed per game, respectively.

Momentum

Florida has won its last five matches (all conference play), including its last two at home. After kicking off the season with a 13-0 record through Dec. 29, 2024, Florida has continued to dominate, posting a 10-3 record since conference play began in 2025.

The Gators will enter Baton Rouge coursing with energy and carrying momentum from their wins over Vanderbilt, No. 1 Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

Following a solid 11-2 start to its season, LSU has gone a grim 3-10 in 2025 conference play en route to their 14-12 record. After starting 2025’s conference play 0-3, LSU picked up a win over Arkansas (78-74), before falling in seven straight matches.

Despite their recent struggles, the Tigers picked up much-needed wins over Oklahoma and South Carolina in their last two games.

With two wins under its belt this week, LSU enters their home court against UF with a slightly bolstered sense of confidence and new found momentum.

Stats that Matter

The Gators’ have a huge advantage in three-point shooting and will need to capitalize on this to pull away from the Tigers. Florida shoots around 35.2% from three (sixth in the SEC), while LSU makes around 31.7% of their three-point shots (14th in the SEC). Additionally, Florida’s opponents are shooting a measly 28.4% from three (second in the SEC) while LSU’s opponents average a 31.6% success rate from three (10th in the SEC).

The rebounding ability of both teams will play a big role in the scoring and pace of Saturday’s match as LSU will need to find a way to impede Florida’s high rebound percentage. Florida ranks second in the SEC in rebounds per game (with 42 total rebounds per game), while LSU is 15th in the SEC in rebounds allowed to opponents (averaging 37.1 rebounds allowed to opponents per game).

LSU does have a defensive advantage in blocked shots with that they can use to their advantage this weekend to disrupt Florida’s 47% field goal percentage. LSU averages 5.12 blocked shots per game (fifth in the SEC), while Florida averages only 4.77 (seventh in the SEC).

Despite having homecourt advantage this weekend, LSU has the 15th lowest average home attendance of all SEC teams with only around 7,894 fans per game. If this game were in Gainesville, one could expect around 9,903 fans to attend.

Saturday

While playing a conference opponent on the road is never easy, Florida will look to continue its dominance by taking care of business against LSU and improving to 11-3 in SEC play.

Florida looms over the Tigers as one of five top-25 conference opponents they must face before March’s SEC tournament. Furthermore, LSU is in need of big wins to keep their hopes of a deep playoff run alive.