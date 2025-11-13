Florida Basketball to Play Miami in Jacksonville Hoops Showdown

No. 10 Florida Gators Men’s Basketball plays Miami in the Jacksonville Hoops Showdown on Sunday.

Expectations for the defending National Champions were high at the start of the season. The Gators are 2-1 and it is still early in the season, but expectations haven’t been met.

After losing to No. 5 Arizona in the season opener, fans were surprised. The team is readjusting after losing star shooter, Walter Clayton Jr. His loss is apparent in the team’s shooting game. The Gators are 21.1% from the three-point line. In the most recent win against FSU, they shot 6-31 from the line.

The Gators beat North Florida, 104-64. The team showed up with a championship mindset that translated well to the court. Alex Condon and Micah Handlogten posted double-doubles against the Ospreys. Condon hit his double-double in the first half. The Gators were 69% inside the three point arch and had a team-record of 29 offensive rebounds.

Forward Thomas Haugh led the Gators to a 78-76 win against FSU. The Junior had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Center Rueben Chinyelu had 10 points and a career high of 16 rebounds.

A promising transfer, Xaivian Lee has had a troubling start with the Gators. He has made only six three pointers this season and is averaging 11 points per game.

“The whole team is in a slump shooting the basketball,” said Head Coach Todd Golden. “I think we can be better than that, and I’m confident we will be”.

Overall offensively, The Gators are strong in the paint and taking shots in the right spot. Defensively, Florida is rebounding well with a strong backcourt.

The last time the Gators played the Hurricanes was in 2019, which ended in a win for Florida.

The Miami Hurricanes are 3-0 to start the season. They have played Stetson, Bethune-Cookman, and Jacksonville. Florida is their first Power Four opponent.

Miami’s Malik Reneau led the Hurricanes in their win against Stetson. Reneau is on the 2025 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Watchlist. Other key players on Miami are Guard Tre Donaldson and Center Ernest Udeh Jr.

Miami is averaging 74 points per game.

The real challenge for the Gators this weekend will be how they show up to play as a team.

