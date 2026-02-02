Florida Women’s Basketball Woes Continue in Loss at Vanderbilt

The Florida Gators (13-9, 1-6 SEC) traveled to the Music City hoping to bounce back from a tough stretch in conference play, but No. 16 Vanderbilt (19-4, 6-2 SEC) had other plans, rolling to a dominant 82-59 victory on Sunday afternoon.



Vanderbilt’s defense held Florida early, though Florida managed to keep the game close through the first half. Star guard Liv McGill led Florida with 12 points in the opening period, including a pair of 3-pointers that briefly gave the Gators a one-point lead. The Commodores responded with strong play from their senior duo, Myra Harris and Jordyn Cambridge, who helped push Vanderbilt ahead 38-30 at the break. Harris had 14 of her game-high 18 points in the first half, while Cambridge contributed 7 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals, making her presence felt on both ends of the floor.



The second half told a different story. Vanderbilt came out agressively, Harris continuing her strong shooting and freshman forward Casey McWilliams providing a spark off the bench. Florida struggled to contain the Commodores’ transition offense, as Vanderbilt’s defense created turnovers and easy baskets on the fast break. The Gators, meanwhile, struggled to find rhythm offensively, shooting just 4 of 20 from beyond the arc and turning the ball over 18 times.



McGill continued to battle for Florida, finishing with a team-high 16 points, but the Gators were unable to keep the pace. Vanderbilt also had a significant advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Gators 44-26 and controlling the tempo throughout the second half.



The loss has now dropped Florida to 1-6 in SEC play, and with a very daunting matchup against No. 4 Texas looming ahead on Thursday, the Gators will need to regroup quickly back in Gainesville if they hope to turn things around.

Vanderbilt, on the other hand, solidified its position near the top of the SEC standings and looks poised to make a strong run toward the postseason.





Category: Gators Women's Basketball