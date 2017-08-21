Gators A.D. Scott Stricklin Excited for New Athletic Year

With the new athletic year beginning, it’s a great time to be a Florida Gators fan. One person who is looking forward to the new year is Gators’ athletic director Scott Stricklin. Stricklin would join SportScene with Steve Russell on Friday to chat all things Gator sports.

Expectations for New Year

With the 2017 season for many sports rapidly approaching, Stricklin is already looking at what expectations are being placed in 2017. With a championship lineage and history behind the Gators, these expectations from an athletic standpoint are very high. Stricklin is also setting expectations for the fan experience in 2017.

One of the items on his agenda is the renovation of the baseball facility. This comes after the success of the Gator baseball team in 2017, resulting in a College World Series national championship. While the current facility brings challenges for the planning committee, it will allow Stricklin to think outside the box for what improvements will be made.

A second topic that would come up is that of renovating “The Swamp.” This process is already beginning under the watch of Stricklin, who is looking for a “more long-range” project for Stricklin. The A.D. for Florida is looking to make the overall fan experience one of the premiere experiences in all of college football.

It all begins with the brand-new LED ribbon board that is surrounding the inside of the stadium. Stricklin would also state that it takes a lot to renovate the facilities and they have their priorities set. One thing he also talks about: we may be a few years away from a new stadium. Finally, he reassures that when it is done, it will provide the best experience for a Gator fan.

The hope for Stricklin in 2017 revolves around two simple ideas. The first is to continue the academic and athletic excellence from Florida’s athletes. The second is an ever-improving fan experience for fans of the Gators to enjoy and want to continue coming back.

Opening the Season

All in all, expectations are very high for Florida this year. Gators volleyball opens up their season this Friday with the Vert Challenge, facing off against No. One-ranked Texas. Gator football opens up their season against the Michigan Wolverines as part of the 2017 Advocare Classic. That contest takes place on Sept. 2 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX. Florida is ranked no. 17 in the first AP Top-25 Poll for this season.

