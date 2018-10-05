Florida to honor 2008 National Championship team against LSU

It’s been 10 years since the Gators won the National Championship. On Saturday, Florida (4-1) will honor that 2008 tittle-winning squad against LSU (5-0) one more time.

Tim Tebow will also become the sixth player to receive a Ring of Honor from the program. The ceremony will take place at the end of the first quarter on Saturday.

Then the entire squad will be celebrated at halftime. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be packed with an announced sell-out crowd all dressed in blue as part of Florida’s “Blue-Out.”

08′ team provides inspiration for new age of Gators

The presence from the tittle-winning team of 2008 has been felt all week around Gainesville. Tebow was outside Plaza of the Americas with the SEC Network on Friday to discuss the honor. He talked about what the honor means to him personally this week.

The energy that’s surrounded the former Gator players can also serve as inspiration for the current batch of players.

It seems to have given the Gators’ players and coaching staff a confidence boost ahead of Saturday’s SEC clash. It’s also a storyline that’s alleviated some pressure off the Gators going into the game.

Mullen, who was Florida’s offensive coordinator back in 2008, will get to see his former players honored while trying to guide his current ones to their third straight SEC victory.

Twelfth man will be key for Gators

Last week the Gators were reminded how tough it can be to play in an SEC setting on the road. Mississippi State fans were in full force in Starkville last weekend.

Mullen and his players will be hoping that Gator fans can create an equally difficult atmosphere for the Tigers.

The ceremony should help ignite some of the Gator faithful on Saturday. Seeing the likes of Tebow, Percy Harvin, Carlos Dunlap and Joe Haden again will be a welcome sight for a lot of fans.

The Gators suffered from a few pre-snap penalties last week themselves. Being back at home should come as a breath of fresh air to the players and coaching staff.

As for the 2008 Gators, their legacy can still serve as a template for the Gators 10 years later. Specifically Tebow, his Gator career will continue to be celebrated and honored in Gainesville.

He’ll join some truly legendary people on Saturday by entering Florida’s Ring of Honor: Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins on ESPN 98.1 FM/ 850 AM WRUF at 11:30 a.m.