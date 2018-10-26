Laura Rutledge on SEC Nation’s visit to Florida-Georgia

It’s that time of year again, as the Gators prepare to do battle with Georgia in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Florida vs. Georgia Media take

The annual Florida-Georgia game takes place this weekend with a lot riding on the result.

The game commonly referred to as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party has received plenty of national media attention this week.

Florida enters the game ranked at No. 9 (6-1/4-1 SEC) and Georgia ranked at No. 7 ( 6-1/4-1 SEC).

This weekend will be one to remember. Not only will this game be the site of ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time since 2005. SEC Nation will also be at TIAA Bank Stadium for this showdown as well. With having SEC Nation in attendance, that brings Florida alum Laura Rutledge.

She will be hosting along side another Gator-great alum, Tim Tebow.

This will be the first time both SEC Nation and College Gameday are in attendance for the same game.

SEC Nation / College Game Day

Laura Rutledge took time out of her day to speak on SportsScene with Steve Russell to talk about the Florida- Georgia Match up.

You can for-sure say Dan Mullen is a big reason for the media attention on this game, Rutledge says.

Dan Mullen is the reason why there is this much going on for this game due to the success he has had coaching the Gators in his short period of time in Gainesville.Rutledge, says the biggest thing in this game is the defense on both teams have to show up.

Florida-Georgia. It's a rivalry game in Jacksonville … and we're here for it. #SECNation pic.twitter.com/K8JDopuF1i — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 26, 2018

This will be the fist time both these two teams square off being ranked in the top ten since 2008

Saturday will be the Gators 14th appearance on SEC Nation.

Laura Rutledge encourages everybody that wants to tailgate around on set to stop by.

SEC Nation starts at 10 am in the middle of lot P between the baseball & football stadium.