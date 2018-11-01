Home / College Basketball / Santa Fe Men’s Hoops Opens Season

Santa Fe Men’s Hoops Opens Season

Cassandra Amunndson November 1, 2018 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gainesville, Santa Fe 38 Views

The Santa Fe men’s basketball team begins season play tonight. The Saints went 21-11 last season, averaging 80.5 points a game. But it’s a new season, and there are twelve new players on the roster. Only two returners are currently practicing. Head coach Chris Mowry is excited for what his new players can bring to the court. Here are some things to note about the team with basketball season now upon us.

There’s huge flexibility in the roster.

One of the big reasons Mowry is looking forward to the season is because of the number of players he can utilize – there are 14 active players on the roster. Five of those men are six-feet-seven-inches or taller. One of those players Mowry is excited to see in action is Admir Besovic, a seven-foot transfer from Montana University.  The height the Saints have gives them a unique advantage. They have the opportunity to play big, with a couple power forwards, as well as the chance to scatter the court with guards playing on the wing. With a dynamic offense able to shift around, defenses will have a tough time matching up. Mowry thinks this will be one of their best assets as the season progresses.

The new players will be stepping up, early.

The Saints have 12 new players to the roster, almost all freshman. While there should be three returners, only two of them are practicing. That’s because sophomore Ivan Smith is out with an injury. Mowry is hopeful he’ll be back sometime in November. Smith had 19 double-figure games last season, and stepped up as a leader on the court. Now, Mowry says it’ll be up to the new players to step up on the court.

Miles Coleman, a six-foot-five freshman, is a player Mowry is looking forward to seeing on the court. He describes him as a player who can play at multiple positions, a danger to opposing teams.

Last year’s season ended with a loss in the in the Conference Tournament Championship game, which prevented the team from a spot in the State Tournament. Mowry is looking to improve upon that this year. With a tough conference schedule, this season should still be as competitive and fun to watch as ever.

The Saint’s home opener is tonight at 5 against the Red Devils Basketball Academy. They’ll be back at home on November 17, and will play at home for the remainder of the month.

 

 

About Cassandra Amunndson

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Missouri Prepares for Florida

The Missouri Tigers football team is traveling to Gainesville to take on the No. 11 …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties