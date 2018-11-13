Carmelo Anthony not the problem for Houston

Is Carmelo Anthony the reason for the Houston Rockets 4-6 start?

The Rockets are now 4-6 through ten games and sit at 12th in the Western Conference. Many are surprised at that start after coming off the best record in the NBA last season and being just one game shy of going to the NBA finals.

According to Head Coach Mike D’Antoni, Anthony is not the reason for the way the Rockets have been playing.

D’Antoni on Melo

As people wonder what happened to the Rockets from last year, many people want to put the blame on Anthony.

D’Antoni says that Melo has been doing everything the coaching staff has asked.

“Melo’s been great. He’s started some games and didn’t start some games,” D’Antoni said. “Melo played a lot of minutes and little minutes. He’s been super in everything we’ve asked of him.”

Rumors about Anthony

Rumors about Anthony’s time coming to an end in Houston have begun to spread. According to reports, Anthony was informed that his time in Houston would be coming to an end soon.

Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey said the reports were inaccurate. Morey said the organization is exploring all options as everybody comes back.

“It’s extremely unfair that Melo is being single-legged. If you look at every player on our roster, they are below career numbers,” Morey said.

Rockets direction

He said he is encouraged with the direction of things since the start of the year. He emphasized that they are nowhere near where they expect to be.

“We have high expectations and we’re going to stick to that,” Morey said.

Morey said he does expect Carmelo to be playing in the rotation when he is healthy.

Players on Anthony

“Melo has been great here. He’s like a brother to me. He’s been working hard every day so we will see what happens,” Paul said.

Dwyane Wade doesn’t seem to happy about the rumors on Anthony. He actually seems to have identified another problem with the Rockets.