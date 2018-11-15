Florida Softball Signs Seven Players to the 2019 class

Seven high school softball players signed their national letter of intents on Wednesday to play at the next level. These players will join the Florida Gator softball program in 2019. This class includes Baylee Goddard, Bryn Thomas, E.C. Taylor, Julia Cottrill, Mia Buffano, Rylee Trlicek and Sarah Longley.

Bryn Thomas, from nearby Trenton, Fla., is anticipated to start at the University of Florida in January. Thomas played on the Gainesville Gold – McFadyen 18U and has an impressive list of achievements. She was also part of the 2018 Florida Athletic Coaches Association 1A All-State Team.

Couldn't be more excited about this group‼️Congratulations & #GoGators 🐊 Read more about each of our 2019 signees👇https://t.co/iN4sr8YQj1 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) November 14, 2018

Head coach Tim Walton is excited to announce the newest additions to the team. Walton says, “Each of these outstanding young women have grown in this sport over the years. I look forward to helping them grow more so that they can achieve their goals. Not only as a player on the field, but as a well-rounded student-athlete during their time here as a Gator.”

Congratulations to all athletes that sign their NLI’s today. This piece of paper is where hard work begins. The institution you sign with will work just as hard as you do to ensure you will have all the resources to accomplish your goals. #GoGators #justthebeginning #commitment https://t.co/gfDbT2xtTj — Tim Walton (@_TimWalton) November 14, 2018

The Gators are coming off an outstanding 56-11 (20-4 SEC) season, as well as receiving its ninth bid into the Women’s College World Series. The Gators secured their fourth, league-leading, eighth overall, Southeastern Conference Regular Season Championship, along with a fourth overall tournament title.

This Upcoming Season

The 2019 Gator softball team has a lot to look forward to this year, after falling short of winning a National Championship in the 2018 Women College World Series. In addition to a new class, comes the renovations to Florida softball’s Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The stadium is expected to open at the start of the season. It includes added seating, a 360 open concourse, shading for fans and more.

Could you imagine watching us play from this view?! 😍 #KSPRenovation pic.twitter.com/xhWwla5GLu — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) November 13, 2018

Gators Softball kicks off on Friday, February 8th in Tampa. They’ll take on Illinois State in the USF Wilson-Demarini Tournament.