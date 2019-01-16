Auburn looks to solve road struggles at Texas A&M

The No. 14 Auburn Tigers are looking to secure their first SEC road win when they face Texas A&M this evening. While the Aggies sit at a .500 record, they show talent that could prove a challenge to an Auburn team that hasn’t been able to produce wins on the road.

Auburn’s Road Struggles

Auburn (12-3) is so far undefeated at home this season, but are just 1-2 away from their home court. They played impressively at the preseason Maui Invitational, losing by just six points to Duke. But in their opening SEC matchup, they got blown out by Ole Miss in Oxford. Tonight’s game will be a good test for the Tigers to prove themselves on the road.

The team is led by guards Bryce Brown and Jared Harper. Brown averages nearly 16 points a game, good enough to rank the senior seventh in the SEC in points per game. Harper, with 15 points a game, is tied for eighth. Harper, a junior, also leads the SEC in assists per game with nearly seven. These two have fueled the Tiger team to be a dominant offensive force so far this season. They are second in the SEC in scoring per game with 84.5 points.

But the Aggies have one of the top rebounding teams in the conference, which could be a tough test for a Tigers team struggling on the road.

Texas A&M’s Home Victory Opportunity

Right now, the Aggies sit at 7-7 and are still in search of their first conference win at home. The team narrowly lost their SEC home opener to Arkansas, and is looking to tally its first win in that category this evening. After losing three of their last four games, the team has a lot to prove.

Sophomore TJ Starks leads the team with 14.4 points per game. His offense is backed by a team that is especially dominant on the boards. The team ranks second in the SEC in rebounds per game with a little over 40.

That rebounding game is piloted by guard/forward Savion Flagg. At 6 feet 7 inches, he averages just over eight rebounds a game. And with nearly 13 points a game, the sophomore has proved to be an asset that will be valuable in the coming years.

With the Tigers desperately looking for a road win, and the Aggies desperately looking for a victory at home, tonight’s matchup is an important one as conference play gets underway. Tonight’s game begins at 7 p.m.