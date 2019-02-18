MLB Rule Changes

Baseball is slow. Baseball is boring. Baseball games are too long. The MLB is working to eliminate these statements. The MLB is doing so by implementing new rules to hopefully speed up the game.

What’s New?

Rob Manfred announced Sunday evening that there will be a pitch clock in spring training taking place next week. The pitch clock will be 20 seconds. It is not yet confirmed if the pitch clock will be in place for the 2019 regular season, however.

Rob Manfred says there will be a pitch clock in spring training to prepare for the regular season. In spring training, he said, "You will see pitch clocks in those games." — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 17, 2019

Players will have the opportunity to practice with this pitch clock during spring training games to prepare for any changes that might be made if Manfred and the MLBPA reach an agreement for the 2019 season.

In 2015, a pitch clock was implemented into the Double-A and Triple-A. The result of a pitcher taking too long for delivery is an automatic ball added to the count in the Double-A and Triple-A. The penalties for the spring training games are not yet clear.

What Has Changed and What Could Change?

One of the major rule changes implemented last season was due to teams filtering through relief pitchers near the end of the game and slowing down the game. The new rule last season was that teams were limited to six mound visits per game.

Some rules that may come to the MLB in the next few seasons has also been a major topic of conversation. One rule that the MLB may implement is that pitchers are required to face at least three batters.

Some other proposed rules include a reduced mound visit, a 26-man roster and a minimum of 15 days for players to be on the disabled list. The MLBPA also proposed a few rule changes. One of the biggest ones being that there is a universal designated hitter.

Most of these rules though will not be implemented until the 2020 season though.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says the league won't make changes to the DH rule or amateur draft in 2019.https://t.co/M4UldLsP2d — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 8, 2019

Another possible rule change that has been talked about the length from home plate to the pitcher’s rubber changing. The pitcher’s mound or even lowering the pitcher’s mound could help hitters in a time of baseball that pitchers have become so dominant.