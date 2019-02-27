Gators Football Spring Practice Schedule Released

The Florida Gators released its spring practice schedule early Wednesday morning. Fans have plenty of chances to come out and watch the team.

This year, the public can attend four spring practices. Just two were offered in 2018. Head Coach Dan Mullen’s decision to add more open practices for Florida fans should get plenty of people excited for the 2019 season.

😤 R E L E N T L E S S 😤#GatorStandard pic.twitter.com/jwkOHKqzXG — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 27, 2019

2019 Spring Practice Schedule

The dates of the open practices are March 12, 14, 23 and 27. They will all be held at the Sanders Practice Fields. Bleachers are to be set up on the east side of the Indoor Practice Facility.

The practices on March 12 and March 14 will both begin at 4:15. March 23 practice time has not yet been determined. And the practice on March 27 will start at 4:55.

The Gators also announced that Pro Day will be held on March 27 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

It’s going to be a fun spring for our guys and #GatorNation. 🐊 Open Practice Details

🐊 Family

🐊 Friends

🐊 Fun

🐊 Memories DETAILS: https://t.co/qQKuhot6bm

#GatorsTogether pic.twitter.com/BdRCydsdbE — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 27, 2019

In addition, Mullen has plans for some special Florida fans. He has scheduled practices for those who are critical in the Gator community.

Season ticket holders can come out to watch practice on March 16.

Alachua County First Responders and Law Enforcement are invited to watch on April 4. And on April 9, UF Faculty and Staff are encouraged to attend the practice.

Details of these three practices will be shared with the groups at a later date.

Spring practice will conclude with Florida’s annual Orange & Blue Game on April 13. This year’s spring game is at 1 p.m. in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

It’s going to be a fun spring for our guys and #GatorNation. 🐊 Open Practice Details

🐊 Family

🐊 Friends

🐊 Fun

🐊 Memories DETAILS: https://t.co/qQKuhot6bm

#GatorsTogether pic.twitter.com/BdRCydsdbE — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 27, 2019

Florida ended the 2018 season with a 10-3 record and at No. 7 in the AP poll. The successful season has many fans eager for the 2019 season to begin. The good amount of spring practices open to the community should add to that excitement.

The Gators open the 2019 season against the Miami Hurricanes. The game will be played in Orlando. he home opener is on Sept. 7 against UT-Martin. Other home games this season include Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State.