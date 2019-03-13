Delicia Washington Set to Part Ways from Gators Women’s Basketball Team

The Gators women’s basketball team is losing one of its key players, Delicia Washington, who has had a major impact on the team since her debut as a freshman in the 2016-2017 season.

Transfer Decision

Washington has announced her transfer from the University of Florida via Twitter thanking Gator Nation for the past three years in orange and blue.

Although the reason for Washington’s transfer is still unclear, she felt as though this decision was the best for her and her family.

There is no information on where she will be transferring to, but Delicia is excited to use her last year of eligibility elsewhere. Despite this decision, the stamp that Washington has put on this Gator program will last a lifetime.

Thank you Gator Nation for a wonderful 3 years! I Delicia Washington have decided to finish my college basketball career somewhere else. My family and I feels this is the best decision for me at this time. Go Gators! — D.Washington (@Washing4Delicia) March 11, 2019

Delicia’s Impact

Her talent was evident since her freshman year when she was UF’sthird-leading scorer overall and second in SEC play. As a sophomore, she recorded 16 double-figure scoring games and 10 double-figure rebounding games. She led the team in assists and defensive rebounds in her second season as well.

In her final year as a Gator, Washington played in 28 out of 31 games, starting in 19 of them. Her biggest scoring performance of the year came against Mercer where she recorded 33 points. Washington also had a stand-out performance during the regular season where she hit a buzzer-beater to upset an outstanding Missouri team.

Over the last three seasons, Washington has averaged 11 points per game for the Gators. However, she was also a force on the rebounding end as well; she averaged 7.5 rebounds per game during her Gator career.

The Team

Despite the loss of one of the team’s leading scorers and rebounders, this Gators women’s basketball team still has an incredible amount of talent to unleash on the court over the next couple of years.

All but two players will be returning to the team for next season in hopes of capturing this potential for success.