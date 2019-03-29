Mike White Talks About The Transfers On The Team

Florida head coach Mike White reflected on the season and the transfer situation in his last presser of the season. The Gators really struggled this past season.

At one point, they were wondering if they’d even make the NCAA Tournament. However, Florida ended up having a good showing in the SEC tournament and the NCAA tournament (before the second half in the game against Michigan).

During a press conference this week, White mentioned some of the things the team needs to work on have a successful 2019-2020 season.

Notes on the Season

Coach White said it was rewarding to see the team play as well as they did at the end of the year, but he wishes the team could have found themselves and what works for them sooner in the year. He also mentioned that this year was one of the hardest years for the team mentally and that something that needs to improve is the culture around the team.

Transfers

As soon as the season ended the Gators started to have players jump into the transfer portal. So far the team has three guys transferring out of the program.

Guys leaving include- Sophomore guard Deaundrae Ballard, redshirt junior forward Keith Stone, and sophomore guard Mike Okauru.

The transferring is likely due to two things. One, was Mike White, “shorting the bench” and only using the guys who were playing hot at the end of the season. Two is the top-ranked guys that are coming in as freshmen.

The Gators coming in include- 5 star Scottie Lewis, 5 star Tre Mann, 4 star Omar Payne and 3 star Jason Jitoboh.

Mike White says he’s trying to get guys, “that put winning above individual aspirations.” and that basically will live up to that Gator Standard.