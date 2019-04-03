Home / Baseball / Bryce Harper’s Sweet Return to Washington
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, celebrates his RBI hit while on second base with Washington Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lauren Mills April 3, 2019

Right-fielder No. 3 Bryce Harper made his return to Washington being booed anytime the crowd got the chance. However, with an 8-2 win, he showed who’s in charge. Harper played seven seasons and 927 games on the Nationals.

In February, he went over to the rival Phillies signing a $330 million, 13-year contract. The Phillies remain the only undefeated team in the MLB at 4-0.

The Return to Washington

Sitting at No.3 in the line-up, Harper’s first two at-bats weren’t looking too good. Both ended in strikeouts swinging and the crowd roaring. Meanwhile, in right-field, he had a group of seven people standing behind him wearing shirts spelling out T-R-A-I-T-O-R and someone behind the dugout holding up a sign reading ‘snake.’

“Hearing the boos in the first at-bat just reminded me that I have 45,000 people in Philadelphia screaming and yelling for me,” Harper said. “Through the TV screen and things like that, I have people out in right field screaming for me and people behind the dugout today as well. I’m just fired up to be able to be a part of this organization, excited to be a part of this team and I look forward to going to battle every day with them.”

After striking out twice, whatever emotions he started with turned into drive. He went on with a double to right field, sending Jean Segura to third. And in the 6th inning an RBI single scoring Segura with a 6-0 lead. The hate didn’t seem to have much on Harper anymore.

“That’s sports, I mean that’s a part of the game I guess you could say. I’m excited to be a Philadelphia Philly, I’m excited to be a part of this game, and I’m excited to go out and compete with these guys every single day,” Harper said.

And for the cherry-on-top in the 8th inning, Harper seny a 458-foot shot off Jeremy Hellickson going deep into right-field up into the second deck. Leaving the score 8-2 for the win.

https://twitter.com/SBNation/status/1113275705674964994

Up Next

Harper returns to the Nationals’ field for another match-up at 1:05 today.

