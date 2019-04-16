Former Gator Finished 22nd in Boston Marathon

Enoch Nadler, a former member of the University of Florida track and field team, finished in 22nd place in the 2019 Boston Marathon. Nadler attended Florida from 2004 through 2007.

He received numerous accolades, including All-SEC in 2006 and All-South Region in 2005 and 2006. He was also a scholar in the classroom, finishing on the SEC Honor Roll in 2006 and 2007. On top of this, he received the USTCCA All-Academic Award in 2006.

Nadler, who attended Keystone Heights High School from 2001 through 2004, dominated the high school ranks. He was named the Gainesville Sun Cross Country Runner of the Year his senior year. He was also a two-time All-State selection in cross country and was on the Gainesville Sun All-Area Cross Country team all four years in high school.

Nadler finished the Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 6 seconds. This comes out to 5 minutes and 14 seconds per mile.

Gainesville’s Enoch Nadler finishes the Boston Marathon in 2:17:06 averaging 5:14 per mile. Blazing. — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) April 15, 2019

Even though he was a collegiate runner, Nadler discussed how difficult it was to run the 26.2 miles.

“The race was super tough. I had to run the race by myself much of the way. There was a group way ahead and way behind me. My legs were a bit tired, but I managed to finish well.”

This was only his second marathon. He completed the California International Marathon in Sacramento in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 17 seconds.

He has cemented himself as one of the top long distance runners in the world. Nadler will continue to represent the University of Florida as he qualified for the Olympic Trials in February of 2020.