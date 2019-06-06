NCAA Pushes Back 3-point Line for Its 2019/20 Basketball Season

College courts around the U.S. will be given makeovers ahead of the NCAA 2019/20 season. The 3-point line will be amplified from its current 20 feet, 9 inches to the official International distance, 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches.

NCAA New Regulations

This 16 3/4-inch change is not the only modification the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved for its Division I upcoming campaign, according to ESPN. However, the 3-point line change and the following will come into effect in the 2020/21 season for Division II and III.

Moreover, Derogatory language used by players involving race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability will result in technical fouls.

In addition, Coaches will be allowed to call live-ball timeouts in the last two minutes of the second half and overtime.

Plus, after every offensive rebound, the shot clock will reset to 20 seconds instead of its regular 30 seconds.

Lastly, goaltending or basket interference calls in the final two minutes of the second half and overtime can be reviewed.

NIT 3-point Line Experiments & Results

The National Invitational Tournament is a men’s college basketball tournament for those teams that don’t feature in the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA uses this tournament as a laboratory in which it tests new possible rules and/or modifications to the game.

The NCAA piloted the idea of extending the 3-point line during the NIT this past season, and the results came in as expected:

2019 NIT Teams averaged 23.1 attempts from behind the arc Teams shot for 33% from the 3-point line

2018-19 regular season Teams averaged 22.8 attempts from behind the arc Teams shot for 35.2% from the 3-point line



In conclusion, moving the 3-point line creates more space for attackers allowing them to drive to the rim with more ease. Also, 3-point shots become more challenging opening more doors to other ways of scoring. For reference, the NBA 3-point line ranges from 22 feet in the corners out to 23 feet, 9 inches.