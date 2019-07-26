The Tampa Bay Rays Loses Star Pitcher After Injury

The Tampa Bay Rays are working to secure their wild card spot in the MLB Playoffs. They are behind the New York Yankees after dropping last week’s series. The Yankees are in the lead of the American League East and have 66 wins compared to the Rays 58. The loss at Yankee Stadium also put the Rays one game behind Oakland Athletics for the second wild card spot. Oakland is second in the West division, trailing the Houston Astros. The Rays have to go through this playoff hunt without the help of their Cy Young Award winning pitcher.

Starting pitcher Blake Snell is out due to loose bodies in his pitching elbow. He is on the 10 day injury list that went into effect on Monday. This weekend, he is receiving arthroscopic surgery to hopefully fix his pitching arm. This isn’t his only time on the IL this season either. In April, he was on leave after a toe injury.

More on Blake Snell

In the 20 games he started, he is 6-7, with a 4.28 ERA. It was recorded that in his last four games as a starter, he dropped to an astounding 1.64 ERA, with a strikeout to walk ratio of 31:6.

In 2018, Snell won the American League Cy Young Award. This is a high honor that is awarded to the best pitchers in the league. After his win, the Rays agreed to give Snell a five-year/$50 million contract.

He told the MLB Network that the he is very happy with the contract that his agents fought so hard for.

Snell also told the MLB Network that he is upset that his back-to-back injuries ruined his groove on the mound.

Left handed pitcher Brendan McKay from the Durham Bulls is rumored to take Snell’s place during his absence.

Snell is expected to return back to the team in September.

Next Up

The Rays have to continue on in Snell’s absence. They head north of the border to start a three game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Our coverage of Friday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m.