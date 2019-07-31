Home / Feature Sports News / Outpouring of Support for Former Gator Neiron Ball
Florida linebacker Neiron Ball runs a pattern during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Outpouring of Support for Former Gator Neiron Ball

Zach Oliveri July 31, 2019 Feature Sports News, Former Gators, Gators Football 53 Views

Former Gator linebacker Neiron Ball is synonymous with the word courage. During his time with the Gators, he sat out his entire sophomore season in 2011 due to a health condition. Ball’s diagnosis with an arteriovascular malformation condition sidelined him. Despite this, he was able to get back on the field and be a productive linebacker for the Gators. Ball was even given the team’s Chris Patrick Courage Award in 2013.

This award has new meaning to those who know what he’s going through. Ball is fighting for his life. His diagnosis of arteriovenous malformation (AVM) ended his football career. He suffered an aneurysm in September 2018. Now, Ball is a paraplegic. The entire football community, spanning from Gainesville to the entire country, is doing their best to support for Ball. A GoFundMe page to help Ball and his family has raised over $108,000, as of Wednesday morning.

Gators Stick Together

As the song goes, “in all kinds of weather, we’ll all stick together.” That lyric couldn’t be more true when discussing the support for Neiron Ball from his Gator family. Several of Ball’s old teammates from Florida have donated to his GoFundMe page. Former Gators tight end Jordan Reed gave a $10,000 donation. Every donation matters to the Ball family because, according to the page, “his health insurance does not cover the appropriate care necessary to give him the best chance of recovery.”

Following the team’s training camp practice on Tuesday, Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who played with Ball at Florida, discussed what the overwhelming support says about Ball. “[It] shows the type of person that he is, how much people respected him as a player and a person. And still do,” Neal said.

Neal talked about his personal connection with Ball.

He added that his former teammate is a fighter.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn had similar sentiments toward Ball. Quinn coached Ball at Florida as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2011-12. He said Ball, “is worthy of our support.”

Other former Gators who have donated to the cause include Denver Broncos offensive lineman Chaz Green ($3,500), Los Angeles Chargers safety Jaylen Watkins ($2,000) and New York Jets safety Marcus Maye.

NFL Brotherhood

The support also stems to Ball’s NFL family. Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, who played with Ball in Oakland, donated $7,000 to the family’s GoFundMe page. New England Patriots running back James White has also donated to the page.

If you want to donate to the cause, the link to the GoFundMe page can be found here.

About Zach Oliveri

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Russell Westbrook Excited to Reunite With James Harden

Russell Westbrook shared his excitement and ambitions during his introduction to the Houston Rockets. He …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties