Florida Gator Football 2020 Schedule Unveiled

Even though the 2019 season is about two weeks away, it’s never too early to look ahead. The 2020 Florida Gator football schedule has been unveiled. The schedule features marquee matchups and plenty of opportunities for Gator fans to see their team play at home early in the season.

Notable Matchups

In 2020, Florida’s opponent from the SEC West will be the Ole Miss Rebels. The two will meet in Oxford, Mississippi Oct. 17, 2020. This will be Florida’s first trip to Oxford since 2007, where the Tim Tebow-led Gators won 30-24. Also, it will be the first meeting between the two since Florida’s dominant 38-10 home win over the then No. 3 Rebels in 2015.

Florida will also renew annual rivalries in 2020. First rivalry game of the season will be on Sept. 26, 2020 as the Gators travel to Knoxville to face Tennessee. The Gators-LSU rivalry rotation resumes to normal as it will be back in Gainesville on Oct. 10, 2020. Following a bye week on Oct. 24, 2020, the Gators travel to Jacksonville to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, which can once again decide the SEC East. After having three bye weeks in 2019, the Gators will only have one bye week in 2020.

The 2020 season ends as it always does: a meeting with the Florida State Seminoles. The 2020 installation of the historic rivalry will take place in Tallahassee on Nov. 28.

#Gators release their 2020 football schedule 9/5 – E. Washington

9/12 – Kentucky

9/19 – S.Alabama

9/26 – @ Tennessee

10/3 – S. Carolina

10/10 – LSU

10/17 – @ Ole Miss

10/24 – BYE

10/31 – Georgia

11/7 – @ Vandy

11/14 – Mizzou

11/ 21 – New Mexico State

11/28 – @ FSU

Home Sweet Home

One of the unique aspects of the 2020 schedule for the Gators is they get to stay in the state of Florida for much of the season. They only have to leave the state three times. The two times being the aforementioned matchups with Ole Miss and Tennessee. The third time the Gators have to leave the state comes on Nov. 7, 2020 when they head to Nashville, Tennessee to take on Vanderbilt.

Four of Florida’s first five games in 2020 will be played at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. They open the season at home on Sept. 5, 2020 against Eastern Washington.

However, in the middle of the season, the Gators won’t see their home fans for over a month. After they host LSU on Oct. 10, they won’t have another home game until Nov. 14, when they take on Missouri.