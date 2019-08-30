Eastside Football suffers a 1 point loss to Bishop Moore as Gator Commit Anthony Richardson thrives

By Jensen Young and Angel Wells

The Eastside High School Rams endured a heartbreaking loss in their home opener of the 2019 football season against the Bishop Moore Hornets, losing 45-44. The Rams were unable to complete their drive late in the 4th and now sit at 0-2 on the season.

Eastside High School Stars

Despite losing two straight games by one point, the Rams showed a lot of promise on both sides of the football. 4-star UF Commit Quarterback Anthony Richardson put on a clinic. He racked up 400+ all-purpose yards, four passing touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns. Richardson showed off his chemistry with sophomore wide-receiver Quan Lee as the duo accounted for more than 170 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, Carlteon Brooks and Arnold Strachan both picked up nearly 100 receiving yards and a touchdown each.

Defensively, junior cornerback Draco James was wreaking havoc all over the field. James had 2 crucial pass deflections in the second half and 2 fumble recoveries, one of which he ran back for a touchdown. Also, safety Tavares Williams was locking down all the Hornets’ receivers as he attained a team-high in tackles.

Bishop Moore High School Stars

For the Bishop Moore Hornets, running back Malachi Rennie showed out. Rennie pulled together a great performance with four rushing touchdowns. Wide-receiver and safety Dylan Brazil was a huge factor on both sides of the ball for Bishop Moore. He affected many passes on defense, caught the ball numerous times and helped his team drive down the field for scoring opportunities and even threw for a passing touchdown on a trick play Bishop Moore ran.

Two words. ANTHONY. RICHARDSON. 2020 University of Florida QB commit with a STRIKE to the back of the end zone as time expires in the 2Q. His 2nd TD pass of the night is caught by WR Quan Lee for his 2nd TD reception of the game. Eastside heads into the 2nd half down 28-19. pic.twitter.com/q2Bfb7kLYi — Angel Wells (@angelcwells) August 30, 2019