Jaguars’ Rookie QB Takes Over after Foles’ Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost in many ways Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars not only lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-26, but also lost starting quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles Goes Down

Foles suffered a broken left clavicle after Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones drove him to the ground. Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone feels for Foles after he re-injured the same clavicle he fractured back in 2014. Due to the injury, Foles is expected to be put on injured reserve and won’t be eligible to play until Week 11.

Sixth-round draft pick and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will now replace Foles. In Minshew’s first official NFL game, he completed his first 13 passes and broke the franchise record for completion percentage. Minshew attended East Carolina for two years before transferring to Washington State. At Washington State, the QB threw for 4779 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also threw just nine interceptions all year as he led the Cougars to an 11-2 record.

Game Notes

Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards, three touchdowns.

Jags’ defense was stunned by the Chiefs, giving up 491 yards.

Jags’ Myles Jack was ejected.

Leonard Fournette had 66 yards on 13 carries to go with a fumble.

DJ Chark caught all four of his targets for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Jack Ejected

Linebacker Myles Jack didn’t want to leave the field after being ejected in the first half of the game.

#Jaguars LB Myles Jack was ejected for throwing a punch. He didn't want to leave the field.pic.twitter.com/JqeDzpVF3H — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2019

Jack was penalized for illegal contact on Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, which led to a scuffle between Jack and Chief’s Demarcus Robinson. Jack threw a punch and was immediately ejected.

Trying to Bounce Back

In a disappointing opener, the Jaguars start off the season 0-1. The team will look to bounce back Sunday when they take on the Houston Texans in their first regular-season away game. The Texans, a division rival, will be an extremely tough road test for Minshew and his Jacksonville squad.