Jonathan Greenard Believes The Team Still Has Things To Improve On

The Gators are three games in and already have 16 sacks on defense. A big contributor to that number is linebacker Jonathan Greenard standing at 6’3 and weighting 263 lb. He’s has made 2.5 sacks this year.

However, Florida was only able to get one sack against their first SEC opponent, Kentucky. And it was Greenard who took down Sawyer Smith in the first quarter of the game.

Jonathan Greenard doesn't much care for Kentucky – comes away with the sack pic.twitter.com/NkH5pzlQb7 — libgator (@lib_gator) September 14, 2019

Greenard is a transfer from Louisville and it’s natural that he would have a good game against a team that was once one of his top rivals.

Jon Greenard ran out to midfield and stomped on the UK logo at midfield. Louisville transfer, no love lost for Kentucky. — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) September 15, 2019

Feelings on Franks

Last year at Louisville, Greenard went into the season as a team captain, but suffered a wrist injury during the first defensive series and its ended his season. So, when Feleipe Franks got hurt during the Kentucky game it remined him of what he went through a year ago.

He’s going to come back mentally and physically stronger.

Going into Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers are on a bit of a down year as they started the season 1-2. With losses to both Georgia State and BYU, Greenard and the older guys on the team are preaching to the younger guys not to take them lightly because they are an SEC team.

After facing Kentucky’s strong offensive line the Gators defense found some holes in their front seven that they can improve on going into Tennessee.

Game Time

Catch Greenard Saturday as the Gators host the Vols at 12pm in the Swamp. Gator fans are encouraged to wear blue against Tennessee.