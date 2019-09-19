Gators Football to be Featured on HBO Hard Knocks Series

Gators football will see some extra national spotlight this season with a visit from HBO.

The cameras of the long-form series “24/7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL” will visit The Swamp ahead of the home matchup against Towson on Sept. 28. The show will depict the daily lives of Dan Mullen, student-athletes and assistant coaches in a thorough behind-the-scenes look. From practice, to meals and team meetings, the show will offer a comprehensive look at the Florida Gators football program.

Florida is the first out of the four schools selected for the series, and the only SEC team. Other teams chosen include Penn State, Arizona State and Washington State.

Mullen expressed his enthusiasm toward the opportunity.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to be the first college football program to be showcased on HBO’s 24/7 franchise,” Mullen said. “I am a big fan of Hard Knocks and I look forward to working with some of the best in the business.”

HBO confirms Hard Knocks is coming to CFB in ’24/7 College Football.’ Florida, Penn State, Arizona State and Washington State featured. pic.twitter.com/Runxd65WEa — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 18, 2019

Florida of Current

So far, UF is 3-0 and stands pretty strong in the SEC East standings, tied for first beside Georgia. In addition, they currently sit at No. 9 in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, Towson is also 3-0 and sits at No. 5 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Towson is the second FCS opponent Florida will host this season and may prove to be more of a formidable challenge than Week 2’s 45-0 domination over the University of Tennessee at Martin.

It’s worth mentioning that Florida is the highest-ranked team of the four at No.9, despite all teams being undefeated so far. Penn State follows Florida at No. 13, with Washington State at No. 19 and Arizona State at No. 24.

How to Watch

The hour-long show docuseries on the Gators will air on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 p.m. on HBO, and is also available on HBO on Demand, HBO NOW and HBO GO.