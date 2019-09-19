Home / Feature Sports News / Pete Alonso Continues Historic Rookie Season
New York Mets' Pete Alonso follows the flight of his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Pete Alonso Continues Historic Rookie Season

Danny Villanueva September 19, 2019 Feature Sports News, Gators Baseball 127 Views

The dream season for Pete Alonso continues.

The former Florida Gator has busted onto the scene in his rookie season. The New York Mets and the rest of baseball once again saw why Alonso will most likely be the NL Rookie of The Year. In Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, Alonso blasted a 448 feet home run off Rockies’ pitcher Jeff Hoffman. The home run was his 49th of the season and also put Alonso 2nd all-time in home runs hit by a player in his rookie season.

Dream Season Not Over Yet

With 10 games left in the season, Alonso still has time to make some more history.

He is three home runs shy of Aaron Judge’s rookie home run record of 52. Alonso will certainly pass Judge’s 114 RBIs that he collected in that same season. Alonso will be chasing the rookie home run record while also having an outside shot at making the postseason. The Mets currently are sitting three games behind the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers for the final wildcard spot. Fangraphs.com gives the Mets a 5.8% chance of making the wildcard game.

Even if New York fails to make the postseason, Alonso couldn’t have asked for a better rookie campaign. The first baseman out of Tampa, Florida has already hit more home runs in the major leagues than he did in his three seasons at the University of Florida (23).

The chase for the record just adds on to Alonso’s memorable season, which includes his historic performance at the home run derby in Cleveland in which he beat out fellow rookie Vlad Guererro Jr. to become the home run derby champion.

Making Headlines On and Off The Field

Alonso’s impressive rookie season doesn’t stop at the baseball diamond.

He also made headlines for buying all of his teammates custom cleats for his teammates so they could commemorate the September 11th attacks.

It may be safe to say that Pete Alonso has transitioned well from the swamp to the big apple.

Tags

About Danny Villanueva

Check Also

San Francisco Manager Bochy Reaches 2,000 Wins

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is celebrating becoming the 11th manager in the history …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties