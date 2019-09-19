Pete Alonso Continues Historic Rookie Season

The dream season for Pete Alonso continues.

The former Florida Gator has busted onto the scene in his rookie season. The New York Mets and the rest of baseball once again saw why Alonso will most likely be the NL Rookie of The Year. In Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, Alonso blasted a 448 feet home run off Rockies’ pitcher Jeff Hoffman. The home run was his 49th of the season and also put Alonso 2nd all-time in home runs hit by a player in his rookie season.

Most home runs by a rookie, MLB history: 1. Aaron Judge, 52

2-t. Mark McGwire, 49

2-t. Pete Alonso, 49pic.twitter.com/pRCKer4DOg — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 18, 2019

Dream Season Not Over Yet

With 10 games left in the season, Alonso still has time to make some more history.

He is three home runs shy of Aaron Judge’s rookie home run record of 52. Alonso will certainly pass Judge’s 114 RBIs that he collected in that same season. Alonso will be chasing the rookie home run record while also having an outside shot at making the postseason. The Mets currently are sitting three games behind the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers for the final wildcard spot. Fangraphs.com gives the Mets a 5.8% chance of making the wildcard game.

Even if New York fails to make the postseason, Alonso couldn’t have asked for a better rookie campaign. The first baseman out of Tampa, Florida has already hit more home runs in the major leagues than he did in his three seasons at the University of Florida (23).

The chase for the record just adds on to Alonso’s memorable season, which includes his historic performance at the home run derby in Cleveland in which he beat out fellow rookie Vlad Guererro Jr. to become the home run derby champion.

Daddy Yankee gave Pete Alonso a Home Run Derby championship chain that spins 😂 pic.twitter.com/hIib6H501o — Baseball Scoops (@BaseballScoops) July 9, 2019

Making Headlines On and Off The Field

Alonso’s impressive rookie season doesn’t stop at the baseball diamond.

He also made headlines for buying all of his teammates custom cleats for his teammates so they could commemorate the September 11th attacks.

Pete Alonso orchestrated the Mets’ wearing of commemorative 9/11-themed cleats tonight. He planned it for weeks, ordered & paid for everybody’s shoes and enlisted other clubhouse leaders (including Jacob deGrom) to get everyone on board. pic.twitter.com/fiJbYCU8mq — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 12, 2019

It may be safe to say that Pete Alonso has transitioned well from the swamp to the big apple.