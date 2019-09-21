Hawthorne Holds Off Jefferson County’s Second Half Comeback To Win 37-24

Fast start for the Tigers

The Jefferson County Tigers came into Hawthorne for the Hornet’s home opener and the Tigers got off to a great start offensively, scoring on their first two drives. Detrevian Nealy got the scoring started for the Tigers on the first drive of the game, as he was on the receiving end of a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Elliot.

Nealy credits his ability to get open to the fact that he is a two-way player. “Me as a defensive player, and playing wide receiver on offense, that means I have to know what kind of defense everything is… It’s a benefit for me,” he said.

The Tigers score first! Detrevian Nealy on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Elliot and the Tigers lead 6-0. @SunPreps @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/2EDgNXs2QT — Chase Anschultz (@AnschultzChase) September 20, 2019

Thailn Miles and the Hornets were able to score on their next possession to take the lead 7-6. From there, Gekobe Smith scored to put the Tigers back in front 12-7. Hawthorne coach Cornelius Ingram spoke about the team’s slow start on defense.

“We were on the play, but just late on everything. We knew they were going to come in and throw the ball ninety percent of the time. I feel like we have some great young corners, who will be great players in the future, but their confidence goes up and down during the game.”

The Tigers had a great opportunity to extend their 12-7 lead after a Hornets fumble inside their own 30.

The Tigers bring it right back down the field to reclaim the lead! This time it’s Gekobe Smith with the rushing touchdown. Tigers lead the Hornets 12-7 with 5:18 left in the first quarter. @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone @SunPreps pic.twitter.com/Dj087pNekX — Chase Anschultz (@AnschultzChase) September 20, 2019

Turning Point For The Hornets

A big momentum shift happened in favor of the Hornets when Jayquan Williams intercepted a pass from Jordan Elliot and took it 90 yards the other way. The pick-six gave the Hornets the lead 14-12. That play began a 24-0 scoring run for the Hornets, and Hawthorne took a 31-12 lead into halftime.

Pick 6 for the Hornets! Jayquan Williams takes it to the house and the Hornets lead 14-12. @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone @SunPreps pic.twitter.com/01XLddUOXe — Chase Anschultz (@AnschultzChase) September 21, 2019

Big plays in the second half

With the Hornets up 34-12 in the third quarter, the Tigers needed a spark to get them back in the game. Detrevian Nealy brought back a kickoff for a touchdown to make the score 34-18. On the Tiger’s next possession, Nealy hauled in his third overall touchdown to cut the Hornets lead to 34-24.

The Hornets closed the game with key drives on both offense and defense. On offense, they were able to extend their lead to 37-24 thanks to a field goal from Tyler Barbato, who had three field goals on the night. The Hornet defense needed a stop on 4th & 13 to seal the game.

Tigers quarterback Jordan Elliot dropped back to pass, was pressured immediately, rolled right and threw a pass that sailed over his receiver’s head. The Hornets offense came back out on the field, and after two kneel-downs, the game ended.