Florida Volleyball Bounces Back With Win Over Arkansas

The 14th ranked Florida volleyball team (12-3) swept the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road Friday night. After a five set loss last Sunday against number 15 Kentucky on the road, the Gators came back to defeat the Razorbacks in three sets. Florida edged out the Razorbacks in the first set, winning 26-24. In the second set, Florida took a 25-16 victory.

In the third set, the Gators completed the sweep with a 25-18 victory.

Block City

The Florida defense had an impressive showing against the Razorbacks. Florida combined for a total 13 blocks against Arkansas.

Sophomore middle blocker Lauren Dooley led the Gators with a career-high 12 blocks. Right side hitter Holly Carlton tacked on another nine blocks for Florida.

The Florida defense was able to hold the Arkansas offense to a hitting percentage of just .097 on the night. Furthermore, outside hitter Paige Hammons tacked on another two blocks for Florida. Middle blocker Rachel Kramer, outside hitter Thayer Hall and setter Marlie Monserez each added a block for Florida.

Additionally, Hall led the Gators with 15 digs and libero Allie Gregory recorded 13 digs.

Gator Offensive Success

The Gators’ offense combined for a total of 43 kills on the night. As a team, the Gators recorded a hitting percentage of .245. Hall led the way with 10 kills, while Hammons and Carlton added another eight for the Gators. Kramer tallied another seven kills for Florida as well.

Monserez led the Gators with 31 assists on the night.

That’s a 🧹

Gators get the dub on road | Highlights ⬇️#GoGators pic.twitter.com/2MDgtLQdMv — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) October 12, 2019

Up Next

Florida will go head-to-head with another SEC opponent, the Texas A&M Aggies, on Sunday. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m. in College Station. Florida is currently (3-1) against SEC opponents. You can watch the game live on the SECNetwork or listen live on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.