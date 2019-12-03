Gardner Minshew Named Starting Quarterback for the Jaguars

With Week 13 in the books, here’s another turn of events for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew was named as the starter for this week. Not only will Minshew start this week, but also for the rest of the month. After Nick Foles only played three games since he’s collarbone injury, Coach Doug Marrone chose Minshew to be the starter.

Super Bowl winner Nick Foles is now on the bench after moving from the Eagles to the Jaguars. Foles has a four year, $88 million dollar contract with over $50 million guaranteed with the Jaguars. After all the money the Jaguars have spent, it seems to finally be going downhill.

Gardner Minshew came into the game at the start of the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the Jags found themselves down 25-0. In the first half, Nick Foles threw an interception and fumbled the ball twice, and wasn’t able to get on the board. Foles would turn the ball over three times in his first three drives. After those three drives, he went on three consecutive three-and-outs for the Jaguars. On that note, he hasn’t shown much promise since his injury. On the other hand, Minshew threw for 147 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

Foles’ Struggles

Nick Foles didn’t have much opportunity this season to show his talent. He got injured halfway into the season opener and Minshew had to sub in for Foles. When Minshew went into the game, he went 22-of-25 for two touchdowns. After that second half on the season opener, Minshew then started the next eight games and lead the Jaguars to a 4-4 record. He threw for over 2,000 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

With Minshew holding down the fort in Jacksonville, will this be the end for Nick Foles? Will the Jaguars look to trade Foles to somewhere new? What price will the Jaguars have to pay to get all of this resolved? Whatever it is, the Jaguars will have to hope for some more of that Minshew Magic to keep coming.