Gators upset No.4 Auburn with freshman Omar Payne with career high

The Gators ( 11-5/3-1 SEC) fought hard all through the game taking down No.4 Auburn giving them their first loss in the SEC for the season.

The last meeting with these two teams was March 16, 2019, when Auburn defeated the Gators 65-62 fast forwarding. The Gators Defeat Auburn 69-47

No Payne No Game Career high from freshman

Two aggressive dunks from freshman Omar Payne back to back to put the Gators up 4-0 in the begging of the game that stamped the momentum of this game.

Omar Payne, of Kissimmee, Fl, had one outstanding game as a freshman with this being his fifth start for the Gators on the season, ending the game with a career high of 19 points. Payne, who played a total of 32 minutes, made this one of his most impressive games thus far. He dominated on the offensive side making a statement for himself tonight has he continues to grow every game. He is showing potential with the want to earn a more dominate starting spot or big minutes.

Payne had this say about his performance and team :

Payne played 16 minutes in the 1st half was very dominate on the glass. He had 8 points going into the 2nd half following behind him was also was, Noah Locke with 8 pts. At the end of the first half the gators led tigers 28-23 with only two lead changes in the 1st half.

Gators Overall

The Gators had three players in double digits Payne, Locke, and Blackshear. Noah coming out hot right with Payne who passed Locke the ball in the corner for three, to add to the Gators 7-0 run against Auburn. Blackshear and Noah had 11 points each to add to this win over Auburn.

The Gators who where unfamiliar with their star guard, Andre Nembhard playing in todays match due to being diagnosed with the Flu. Who had not participated in any active for the past two days still started in todays match up playing 26 minutes and contributing at the right times to help his team win. Coming into the 2nd half with the first bucket to add the momentum.

Dreams do come true

Gators add a new addition to the roster former manager now preferred walk on Chris Sutherland got to step on the Court tonight not as a manger, but as a player for the first time in their big win over No. 4 Auburn. Sutherland who was an Women’s Gators basketball practice player then later switched over to become a manger for the Mens basketball team. Got to live out a dream today suiting up for the Gators. Sutherland has come a long way to get to this point.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn who was ranked top 4 in the Ap polls will take a step fall in the rankings after taking this loss from Florida. Also, taking a lose to Alabama earlier this week 83-64. The tigers started of slow against the Gators giving up a 7-0 run to begin the game. Auburn Leading scorer for this game was Danjel Purofoy with 10 points. The Tigers return home to host South Carolina.

Whats Next up for the Gators

The Gators are on the road heading to Baton rough Louisiana to take on the LSU Tigers Tuesday at 7pm. The Gators look to gain their 4th SEC win of the season