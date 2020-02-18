Hornets one game away from 1A Girls State Semifinals

The Hawthorne Hornets girls basketball team will take on the Wildwood Wildcats today in the 1A Regional Finals matchup. Hawthorne is coming off of a 56-21 win against Fort Meade Miners last Thursday in the Regional Semi-Finals.

The Wildcats beat the Williston Red Devils 68-29 last Thursday in their Regional Semi-Finals improving their record to 25-2. Tonight’s game will decide who advance to the State Semifinals on Feb 26. The Hornets look to advance and redeem themselves in the State semifinals which they lost to the Trenton Tigers last year.

Hornets are three games away from a State Championship

The hornets are sitting at 26-2 with a .929 win percentage this season. They won their third straight 1A District 7 Championship against the Willston Red Devils on Feb 8.

Hawthorne is three games away from being in the 2020 1A State Championship game, but will have tough competition tonight against the Wildcats who have a .926 win percentage and an on the road record of 10-0.

3 years ago I told @CIngram_85 and @CoachRaymondCue I believed they could get our girls program back on track. 3 years later and 3 straight district championships, Hawthorne is in great hands. Love this whole pic✊️✊️ @HawthorneHoops @_HHS_ATHLETICS @Jayla4x @antania_mason pic.twitter.com/G5doTqH15O — D Adkins (@Coachadkinsd) February 9, 2020

Players to watch

Jayla Williams, Hawthorne

Williams is a 5’4 guard averaging 11.7 points per game. In her last game against Fort Meade Miners, Williams scored 9 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds in their win against the Miners last Thursday. Williams have had four double-double this season and could add another tonight. The hornets should look to get the ball into their guard’s hands early to pull off the victory against the Wildcats.

Jaz’lyn Jackson, Hawthorne

Jackson is a 5’7 freshman forward, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game. She had 7 rebounds and had 4 blocks in their win over the Fort Meade Miners last Thursday. Jackson a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds in their 1A District Championship win against the Williston Wildcats season. The hornets will need their 5’7 forward to crash the boards early on the offensive and defenses side to set the tone for the game.

Antania Mason, Hawthorne

Mason is a 5’5 senior guard averaging 6.3 steals per game and 10.4 points per game. She had a double-double with 15 points and 12 steals in her last game against Fort Meade Miners. Mason contributes significantly to the offensive and defensive side for her team. The Hornets will need Mason to score early and focus a number of steals in order for her team to advance to the State Semifinals.

Kailani Lindsey, Wildwood

Lindsey is a 6’0 freshman center averaging 13.5 points per game. In her game against the Williston Red Devils, she had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. She is also averaging 11.2 rebounds per game. Lindsey was named Player of the game by MaxPreps in her game against Fort Meade Miners scoring 21 points and 15 rebounds. The Hornets will have a tough matchup today going against Lindsey, who is a well-rounded center that contributes to more than one area in the team stats sheet.

Ja’Keriya Thompson, Wildwood

Thompson is a 5’4 Junior guard averaging 3.4 steals per game and 8.3 points per game. She has scored four steals in her last two games played. Thompson contributes significantly to the defensive side for her team. The Hornets will have to stay focus on handling the ball in order to keep Thompson from having a great defensive game in today’s matchup.

Location

The game is scheduled to tip-off on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at Hawthorne High School.